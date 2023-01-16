Tom Hanks says no-one ever talks about his favorite movie

Legendary actor Tom Hanks said that no one talks about the favourite film he's been in.

Hanks has appeared in major blockbuster films such as Toy Story, The Green Mile, and The 'Burbs.

He also won the Best Actor award back to back at the 1994 Oscars for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump in 1995.

Most recently, he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the neighborhood pal Mister Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood in 2020.

However, the film that feels doesn't get discussed enough was the 2002 gangster flick The Road to Perdition, which also features fellow accomplished actors Daniel Craig, Jude Law and Paul Newman.

Speaking with the ReelBlendpodcast, Hanks said it was an "incredibly important movie" for him to experience.

"It was shot by Conrad Hall, and you have me in it, 'Don Moustache' with a hat on it," he said before adding that Law and Craig, "two of the biggest motion picture presences," were also featured.

Road to Perdition is an adaptation of Max Allan Collins' graphic novel by screenwriter David Self and was directed by Sam Mendes.

It chronicles the story of Michael Sullivan (Hanks), a feared mob enforcer whose young son witnesses a murder. From then on, it puts Sullivan on the road to redemption.

In another part of the interview with the ReelBlend podcast, Hanks, who enjoys Turner Classic Movies, posed the question of what movies people will be chatting about "years from now," to which he said the more "obscure," the better.

"The more obscure and unknown a movie from [the] 1940s or 1950s the better because I have no preconceived notions about it. I don't know anything about it," he said.

Hanks also added that when movies like that are watched and are "incredibly moving," he's happy that it "lasts forever" so he can watch it again.

"That might be the case with Road to Perdition," he said.

Hanks can currently be seen in the film A Man Called Otto, which is in theatres.

