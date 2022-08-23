If Tom Hardy wasn't intimidating enough thanks to his roles as Charles Bronson, Bane, Venom, Mad Max and as Alfie Solomons in Peaky Blinders it would now appear that he's very good at Jiu-Jitsu...in real life.

The acclaimed British actor is used to playing hard men on the big screen but he can quite clearly handle himself when he's not playing a role as evident by his recent performance at the REORG Open Jiu-jitsu Championship at Aldersley Leisure Village.

The organisation sponsors Brazilian Jiu-jitsu training for disabled combat veterans in the UK suffering from either serious injuries or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hardy who is an ambassador for the REORG foundation and has trained in jiu-jitsu for years actually stepped onto the mats at the weekend and not only was he very good he actually ended up walking away with a gold medal after competing in the BJJ tournament.

You can see footage of Hardy's impressive fighting skills in the video below.

Tom Hardy Competing at BJJ Tournament www.youtube.com





If that wasn't good enough, Hardy also made a young Venom fan's day. Speaking to the Express and Star, Carla Frost said that her six-year-old son Ollie was hoping to meet the star but almost missed him.

Frost said: "I received a message that he was in our town competing in a Jiu-jitsu tournament, drove down, walked in, asked for him and was told he had just left.

"My son then burst into tears. The lovely lady from REORG decided to just check. The next thing I know this lovely man is walking across the sports hall to us.

"He instinctively scooped my son into a hug and proceeded to just make his year. He's so kind and thoughtful. So surreal! My son has grown up hearing me talk about how talented and brilliant this man is."

Tom Hardy - both very intimidating and equally completely lovely. What a man.

