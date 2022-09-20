Tom Hardy made another surprise appearance at a MMA tournament over the weekend and claimed his second title in as many months.

The actor previously rocked up at the REORG Open Jiu-jitsu Championship at Aldersley Leisure Village and won the competition outright back in August.

Now, the Hollywood hard man has proven his skills once again by claiming gold in a martial arts championship.

The 45-year-old made a surprise appearance at a school sports hall as part of the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship on Saturday (September 17).

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Hardy - who holds a high-level blue belt in the ground-fighting combat sport - emerged as the champion of his section after beating all-comers.

The actor won gold medal at the event on Saturday SWNS

Sean Rosborough, who sponsored the event, said the organisers knew the global mega-star would be coming to Oakgrove School, in Milton Keynes, a few weeks earlier.

But he said they kept the dashing actor's appearance “to themselves” to stop masses of people "distracting" him from taking part in the competition.

Sean, 37, said Peaky Blinders star Hardy was “brilliant” with fans who approached him for photographs while adding that the mums in the audience were “all over him”.

He said: “We found out he was coming probably a couple of weeks before. But the organisers kept it to themselves – and didn’t want masses of people turning up distracting him from what he was doing.





The actor previously won a title just last month SWNS

“He was brilliant. A lot of people were asking for photos, and coming up to him, and he had no problem with that all. The mums were all over him. It didn’t bother him.

“And when he was fighting, he was focused on what he was doing. He’s amazing at Jiu-Jitsu.”

Hardy reportedly got into Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu when he trained for the film Warrior where he played the part of a former boxer who trains to be an MMA fighter.

Those who take part in the hundred-year-old sport grapple with their opponents on a floor mat in order to achieve “non-violent” submissions.

Hardy took home the gold medal SWNS

Sean, who watched each of Hardy’s fights, said the actor won rapid victories in all of them in order to be crowned champion of his section.

He said: “I saw his matches, and he had submissions in them all – and they were really quick.

“He did really, really well. He’s not the highest grade, but you could see he had turned up to win, and he was impressive in every fight.”

Sean said he had tried not to bother the star too much, adding that he felt the actor had a “good time” at the local event.

He said: “We tried not to bother him too much. We didn’t pap him to bits. We just tried to keep it as normal as possible for him. I think he had a good time.”

Hardy most recently starred as Alfie Solomons in the final season of hit series Peaky Blinders.

And he is expected to soon reprise his role as Eddie Brock in the superhero movie Venom, currently in pre-production.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.