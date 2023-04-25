Tom Holland branded a ‘Zendaya addict’ over his response to surprise Coachella cameo

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship is the gift that keeps on giving, in the eyes of smitten fans.

The pair are pretty protective over their privacy as a couple, so any display of affection from the Spider-Manstars is seized on by their eagle-eyed followers.

Zendaya hit headlines on Sunday night after making a surprise appearance onstage at Coachella.

Attendees at the festival all but forgot their heartbreak over Frank Ocean's axed set, thanks to the Emmy-winner’s unscheduled rendition of two songs from the Euphoria soundtrack.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

No one was more admiring of her performance than Holland who, rather than steal some of the limelight from his beloved by writing about her on social media, instead simply went on an Instagram “liking” spree.

Fans were quick to notice that he’d given the thumbs up to numerous posts about the Dune star, with one taking screen-shots of his activity.

“His name is Tom Holland and he is a Zendaya addict,” they wrote.

Here’s what others had to say about the proud boyfriend:

Still, the admiration clearly isn’t one-sided, and Zendaya seems as “addicted” to Holland as he is to her.

Indeed, she was one of the first people to “like” Holland’s own Instagram update about an exciting new development in his career.

Sharing news of upcoming series The Crowded Room, in which he stars alongside Amanda Seyfried, he wrote on Monday: “I promise you this show will not disappoint!”

“We are seven weeks out from dropping our first three episodes and I have never been more excited to share something with you. BE PART OF THE MYSTERY!”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.