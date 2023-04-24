Zendaya stuns Coachella with surprise performance - her first in eight years

Zendaya made her triumphant return to the stage as she joined Labrinth on stage at Coachella to perform their collaborations from hit HBO show, Euphoria.

Fans could barely hear the actor sing 'All For Us' and 'I'm Tired' as the screaming from the crowd was so loud.

It was Zendaya's first live performance in eight years, and she later took to Instagram to thank both Labrinth and fans for their support, making the stage feel like a 'safe space' again.

