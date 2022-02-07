Tony Hawk has joined the growing list of celebrities who have an affinity for NFTs, much to the dismay of some of the legendary skateboarding icon's fans.

Yes, it's true. Hawk announced the launch of his own line of ‘Last Trick’ NFTs.

Recently, people online have shown they have little patience (or respect) for celebrities who praise the cryptocurrency world. Take, for example, the public reaction to Paris Hilton and Jimmy Fallon's recent Bored Ape NFT purchase.

Hawk's line featured some of his most memorable tricks in non-fungible token form as he settles into retirement, including the Front Side Cab, Finger Flip, Gymnast Plant, Magic Dance, and Varial 5.

Hawk said in a statement of his collection, “For The Tony Hawk ‘Last Trick’ collection with Autograph, I selected five of my signature tricks to retire and reinterpreted them in animated NFTs that will last forever.”

Now Hawk has been a longtime beloved figure, but when word spread of his new NFT line, people were beyond disappointed in the athlete.

The NFT project actually launched on December 16, but it has only recently caught the attention of social media.

"Finding out tony hawk is doing an nft from a tumblr meme might be one of the most disappointing experiences i've had in the last five years," wrote one.

One fan-based account dedicated to photoshopping requested phrases in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater video game font posted an image that read: "“Fu*k Tony Hawk For Doing NFTs.”





Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.