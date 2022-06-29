Travis Barker, 46, has reportedly been rushed to hospital following an unconfirmed medical issue.

The Blink 182 drummer, who recently married Kourtney Kardashian, 43, was pictured on a stretcher being taken into Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning (28 June).

In pictures obtained by TMZ, Barker can be seen on the stretcher raising a fist with his distinctive skull tattoo visible.

A black tracksuit-clad Kardashian, who recently changed her surname on her official Instagram page to Barker-Kardashian, was shown by his side.

No further details of Barker’s visit to the hospital have been released, though Barker took to Twitter with a cryptic tweet during the ordeal that read: "God save me."

His daughter Alabama Barker, 16, also shared a message on her Instagram story, reading, “please send me your prayers”, followed by a sad-faced emoji.



The health scare comes after only a month of tying the knot.



The newlyweds officially married at a courthouse in May in Santa Barbara, California. Later in the month, they hosted celebrations in Portofino, Italy.

The Kardashian clan attended the ceremony, including mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall. Kardashian’s three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, were also in attendance.

Earlier in the month, Kardashian slammed editors of the family's reality show for making the "fairytale" engagement to Barker about ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The recent episode shows the Poosh founder visibly "annoyed" after watching the edits.

Indy100 has contacted Barker’s representative for comment.



