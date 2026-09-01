Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s dog is already making a fashion debut, starring in Tommy Hilfiger's Fall '26 campaign with NFL player.

A video posted to the fashion designer's YouTube channel, Kelce stops by one of New York City’s Plaza Hotel rooms to drop off his bag were we then meet the fluffy white pooch, who joins him for cuddle on the couch.

The video also included JISOO, Gigi Hadid, Frances Tiafoe, Peggy Gou and Carmelo Anthony, to "bring together icons from Fashion, Art, Music, Entertainment and Sport."

The dog confirmed by PEOPLE to be Kelce and Swift's is a Samoyed named Wendy, according to Forbes.

In a Vogue article about the campaign, it was note how the "Hilfiger creative team had been talking about casting a canine for the campaign when Kelce volunteered the one that he shares with Taylor Swift."

YouTube/Tommy Hilfiger

To which Kelce said, "We figured, why not her? She crushed it, and actually really fit into that Tommy aesthetic, too," adding, "Those are some of my favorite shots.”

The 36-year-old later said "she lights up my day," and it marks the doggo's first public appearance, following previous rumours that newlyweds Kelce and Swift had become dog parents.

In total, Kelce and Swift now share four pets together with Wendy along with Swift’s three cats Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button.

This comes after Swift and Kelce got married in New York's Madison Square Garden in July in what was a star-studded but private affair with guests Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Ed Sheeran, and Hugh Grant.

Last month, Kelce spoke for the first time about the nuptials, “It was kind of cool to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married there," the Kansas City Chiefs player told reporters at training camp.

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