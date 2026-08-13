Travis Kelce speaks out for first time about his wedding to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has broken his silence for the first time about his wedding to Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs player reporters Wednesday at training camp where he expressed how the highly anticipated nuptials were the "Best night of my life."

“I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us,” he added, as per The Independent.

Kelce and Swift tied the knot inside Madison Square Garden in July in what was a star-studded bash with guests including Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Ed Sheeran, and Hugh Grant, in what was a private occasion where no photographs from the do have been released.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The two were married by Adam Sandler who officiated, while in place of traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen, the roles of best man and “man of honour” were given to their brothers, Jason Kelce and Austin Swift.

After the couple became husband and wife, huge pink screens outside the arena announced the good news with the message "JUST&T MARRIED."

At the reception, there was quite the music lineup with performances from Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Tim McGraw, and Avril Lavigne.

“It was kind of cool to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married there," the 36-year-old added about his wedding venue.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift songs removed from Donald Trump campaign social media accounts as of late with fans taking to the comments section of the videos to mock the president.

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