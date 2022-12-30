Who is Tristan Tate and has he also been arrested?

Former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate has been arrested in Romanian along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian suspects as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.

All four have reportedly been held for 24 hours in Bucharest by the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism and are being quizzed on suspicion of forming an organised crime group and using young women to produce pornographic movies.

A spokesperson for Tate reportedly said: "We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that they have been detained; however, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can."

Andrew Tate has recently emerged on social media as a controversial figure for his comments on sexual assault and for his goading of UFC fighter and YouTuber Jake Paul.

Tristan Tate appears to share many similarities with his older brother, having also pursued a professional kickboxing career and appearing on reality television.

In 2011, the 34-year-old appeared on Channel 4’s Shipwrecked: The Island Season 4. Along with his reality TV appearance, he is also a four-time kickboxing world champion.

Tristan won the ISKA Kick Boxing title in 2009 and his career record stands at 43-9.

The British-American brothers grew up together in Luton where their mother is from and have both gone on to claim they are multimillionaires.

Tristan now lives in Romania, saying: “It’s a very hostile environment, it’s not a touristy place, but if you build a life for yourself here, you’re free to live your f***ing life.”



Speaking on the Playing With Fire podcast, Tristan spoke about his relationship with his brother Andrew and also revealed they also have a sister that he doesn't get on with because of their opposing views.

Tristan said he is “lucky” to have his brother and said it’s a “blessing to have a guy like that on your team”.

He continued: “We agree on everything, our interests and the way we live are ever so slightly different, of course, there’s nothing we disagree on.” Tristan said he and his brother share houses, cars and a “bunch of stuff”.

But, he claimed his sister, who lives in America and works as a lawyer, is “full left wing”, “crazy” and a "hater".

