Since Russia's violent invasion of Ukraine civilians, politicians, world leaders, and even celebrities have spoken out about the war crimes being witnessed.

Offering their support to Ukraine, many people have taken to social media to spread their message. Most recently, this would include musical legend Cher.

"UKRAINE’S 2ND LARGEST COUNTRY IN EUROPE AFTER RUSSIA. IT BOARDERS 7 COUNTRIES & IS THE ONLY THING BETWEEN RUSSIANAGGRESSION & EUROPE. IF WE DONT ARM UKRAINE WITH TANKS,ETC. WE MAY LIVE 2 REGRET IT, BECAUSE RUSSIAWONT JUST BREATHE DOWN EUROPE’S BACK,IT WILL TRY N BREAK IT," she wrote in a tweet.

For someone who is not Cher, they can pretty much expect their tweet to go on unacknowledged with maybe a few people in the replies further supporting their message.

But this is Cher, so it comes as only somewhat surprising that Ukraine's official Twitter responded to her and even thanked her.

"thank you @cher dead on," their reply read.

"Love Cher's tweet. Love that the official twitter account of Ukraine follows Cher," wrote a fan.

"Queen has spoken!" said another.

Many companies have also taken a firm stance against President Vladimir Putin's actions.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian Secret Service captured Viktor Medvedchuk - the well-known best friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published a photo of Medvedchuk wearing a Ukrainian army uniform with his hands handcuffed together.

Medvedchuk had been on the run after escaping house arrest which he was placed under last year due to an ongoing treason investigation.

