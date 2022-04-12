The Ukrainian Secret Service has captured Viktor Medvedchuk - the well-known best friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published a photo of Medvedchuk wearing a Ukrainian army uniform with his hands handcuffed together.

Medvedchuk, 67, had been on the run after escaping house arrest which he was placed under last year due to an ongoing treason investigation.

As a leader of the Ukrainian Opposition Platform - For Life and a close friend of Putin, Medvedchuk is a controversial figure in Ukraine known for pushing Putin's pro-Russia agenda.

In 2014, Medvedchuk found himself caught in the middle of tensions due to his alleged involvement in the annexation of Crimea. Last May, the Ukrainian government put him under house arrest while his treason investigation was ongoing.

In February, Kyiv said Medvedchuk had escaped house arrest shortly after the full-scale invasion began.

According to Ukrainian news outlet, Pravada, Ivan Bakanov, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, said, "I thank all the employees of the SBU (Security Service Ukraine), in particular counterintelligence officers and investigators, who, following the instructions of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky,"

"Not a single traitor will escape punishment and will answer according to the Law of Ukraine. To the fullest extent, for all the crimes that his personal actions led to, including," Bakanov added.

Medvedchuk and Putin have over 20 years of friendship between them, Putin even serves as godfather to Medvedchuk's daughter.

What the Ukrainian officials intend to do with Medvedchuk is unclear, but no doubt it will ruffle Putin's feathers.

