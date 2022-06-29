TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson took a page out of Kendall Jenner's book and decided to post a photo of herself sunbathing in the nude.

Jenner recently shocked fans when she posted a picture of herself lying front-down on a sun lounger, sporting a green baseball cap, and showing off her rear as she basked in the sun following her rumoured breakup with Devin Booker.

Fans and celebrity pals alike loved the timing of the photo, including Jonsson, who said Jenner's "breakup post" is similar to "rediscovering that part of yourself that knew how to be confident and defiant."

"This is classic breakup behaviour. Inside, this girl may be crumbling, but us women dust ourselves down and spruce ourselves up," Jonsson penned in her column for The Sun.

To add a little cheekiness (pun intended) to her column, Jonsson mirrored Jenner's all the way down to the pose down to the baseball cap.

The only difference is that Jenner was in the Los Angeles sun while Jonsson was in a field in the UK.

Last week, news spread that Jenner and Booker ended their relationship after two years.

A source informed ET that Jenner felt "they're on different paths."

The couple had remained private about their relationship, with Jenner explaining the decision

during a Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021.

"I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest," she told host Andy Cohen during that reunion. "I just feel like it's a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know."

