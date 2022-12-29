Vivienne Westwood dead at 81: Here are 10 of her most iconic outfits

British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood died on Thursday, 29 December at 81 years old.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Westwood's fashion house announced she died "peacefully" and was "surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London."
Largely responsible for bringing modern punk and new-wave fashion into the mainstream world, Westwood's impact on fashion will live on forever through her designs.
As tributes to Westwood and condolences to her family poured in on social media, many remembered some of her incredible designs and iconic outfits.
Fans shared their favorite designs on social media.
\u201cvivienne westwood\u2019s fw90 \u201cportrait collection,\u201d one of my favorite 90s runway moments\u201d— taylor russell\u2019s whore (@taylor russell\u2019s whore) 1672350845
\u201cthe \u201cmartyr of love\u201d corset jacket from vivienne westwood\u2019s man fall 1996\u201d— fan account (@fan account) 1672351349
Like when Mary J Blige wore Westwood's design when walking the red carpet for the 2018 Critics Choice Awards
\u201cMary J. Blige in Vivienne Westwood\u201d— Craig Seymour, Black gay music critic (@Craig Seymour, Black gay music critic) 1672350150
Or FKA Twigs' incredible collection of Westwood pieces for Vogue.
Or when Timothee Chalamet wore a bones-themed Westwood choker for his movie Bones & All.
One person pointed to the black lace dress Rihanna wore to perform at the 2012 Victoria Secret fashion show.
\u201cRihanna performed \u201cDiamonds\u201d in custom Vivienne Westwood at the 2012 Victoria Secret fashion show.\u201d— Brooklyn White-Grier (@Brooklyn White-Grier) 1672351627
Among her most famous designs, Westwood created the dress Carrie Bradshaw wears in Sex & The City the movie, Pharrell Williams' famous hat from the 2014 Grammy Awards, and more.
\u201crest in peace vivienne westwood, you'll be always be remembered in fashion and pop culture\u201d— NOSTALGIA (@NOSTALGIA) 1672351625
Westwood was also known for her political activeness. She often incorporated her beliefs into her designs.
