Vivienne Westwood dead at 81: Here are 10 of her most iconic outfits

British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood died on Thursday, 29 December at 81 years old.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Westwood's fashion house announced she died "peacefully" and was "surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London."

Largely responsible for bringing modern punk and new-wave fashion into the mainstream world, Westwood's impact on fashion will live on forever through her designs.

As tributes to Westwood and condolences to her family poured in on social media, many remembered some of her incredible designs and iconic outfits.

Fans shared their favorite designs on social media.

Like when Mary J Blige wore Westwood's design when walking the red carpet for the 2018 Critics Choice Awards



Or FKA Twigs' incredible collection of Westwood pieces for Vogue.

Or when Timothee Chalamet wore a bones-themed Westwood choker for his movie Bones & All.

One person pointed to the black lace dress Rihanna wore to perform at the 2012 Victoria Secret fashion show.

Among her most famous designs, Westwood created the dress Carrie Bradshaw wears in Sex & The City the movie, Pharrell Williams' famous hat from the 2014 Grammy Awards, and more.

Westwood was also known for her political activeness. She often incorporated her beliefs into her designs.



