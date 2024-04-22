Warwick Davis apologises for concerning fans after wife's death

Actor, presenter and producer Warwick Davis has apologised after causing worry among his social media followers following a post soon after he announced the death of his wife Samantha.

The 54-year-old Harry Potter star said in a statement his wife Samantha Davis had died aged 53.

They were married for 32 years and had met on the set of Willow, Ron Howard's 1988 fantasy film.

He said at the time she had left a 'huge hole' in their lives.



Warwick then sparked concern online after Tweeting: "I'm done here, signing off."

It led to an outpouring of well wishes from his followers, who were concerned for Warwick after the post.













Warwick's children Annabelle, 27, and Harrison, 21, then reassured his followers he was doing as well as he could be given the circumstances and that he was just planning to take a break from social media.



The post said: "Thank you everyone for looking out for our dad, he is taking some time away from social media. He apologises if his last message caused anyone concern. We appreciate all of your love and support, Annabelle and Harrison x."

In a statement, Warwick described Samantha as his 'favourite human'.

He said: "My wife and soul-mate, best friend. Devoted mother, My favourite human. My most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career, has passed.

"The most open, warm person I have ever known. Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs. She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes.

“With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything. It was like having a super-power."

Their children said in a statement: "Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives. Mum is our best friend and we're honoured to have received a love like hers."

In January 2012, the couple co-founded Little People UK, a charity which offers support to people with dwarfism and their families.

The charity said in a statement: "It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Sammy Davis. Sammy was the co-founder and long time chairperson of Little People UK, her passion for supporting members of the community was unmatched and we endeavour to continue her legacy for a long time to come.

"Not only was Sammy a passionate advocate for the community, she was a friend to many, with a listening ear at any time and an endless positive spirit. We know this is going to be a huge loss to everyone and we want you to know we will be here to support."

