Chris Brown has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent following an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub.

The US singer arrived in the UK last week ahead of his tour taking place in June and July, but he was arrested at a hotel in Manchester on Thursday (May 15) by Metropolitan Police detectives.

Here is everything you need to know about the ongoing case.

What has Brown been arrested for?

Brown was arrested at The Lowry Hotel in Salford on Thursday (May 15) over an assault, which reportedly took place on February 19, 2023 at the Tape club in Hanover Square in Mayfair, London.

The 36-year-old is alleged to have attacked music producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle.

A second man, Omololu Akinlolu, has also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, and the 38-year-old US national appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (May 17).

When will he next be in court?

On Friday (May 16), Brown appeared at a 30-minute hearing in Manchester Magistrates' Court, wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a plain t-shirt. The R&B star spoke to confirm his name (Christopher Maurice Brown) and date of birth, but did not enter a plea.

District Judge Joanne Hirst informed Brown that his case will now be moved to Southwark Crown Court in London, and the next hearing is scheduled to take place on June 13.

What is happening with ticket refunds for his world tour?

As Brown has been remanded in custody, there is uncertainty over whether he will be able to perform the UK and Europe leg of his Breezy Bowl XX tour.

He was scheduled to perform in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on June 8, the German cities of Hamburg (June 11) and Frankfurt (June 13) and then on to Manchester's Co-op Live Arena on June 15 - two days after his next hearing.

At the time of writing, tickets are still available to buy on the Ticketmaster website.

If Brown is proven to have harmed the victim with intent, then his prison sentence could be anywhere between 2-16 years.

Social media reaction

Since news of Brown's arrest broke, it has prompted mixed reactions on social media. Some people have shared their delight at him being arrested, while fans of the singer have expressed their sadness at the singer being arrested, as uncertainty remains around him fulfilling his tour dates.

One person wrote: "So they approved Chris Brown’s visa… just to snatch him as soon as he landed???"





"Chris brown got arrested? This week just keeps getting better!" a second person wrote.









A third person posted: "CHRIS BROWN ARRESTED??? FIRE UP THE GRILL ITS A GOOD WEEK."





"Me telling everyone chris brown just got arrested," a fourth person commented.





"Chris Brown was denied bail? Yeah let me call Ticketmaster & see about that refund," a fifth person shared.

Someone else reacted: "I know Chris Brown better get out before the concert or I need a full refund."





"Y'all better FREE CHRIS BROWN or refund me my $1500 + 15k for emotional damages," one user said.

