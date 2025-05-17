May 2025: All the exciting events happening in London this month

New month, new events, and there's plenty in store this May for Londoners!

With the sunny weather and longer days making an appearance (finally!), there's never been a more perfect time to explore everything that's going on in the capital.

From buying furniture and eating meatballs at the new Ikea store, to checking out a popstar's brand pop-up, and dancing away to some Brat tune, there is something for everyone.

Here is a rundown of all the cool events and displays on in London that should be on your calendar for April.

All year long: Experience a VIP concert at London's O2 Arena

Attending a VIP concert is a bucket-list item for a quarter of Gen-Z.

Look no further than Virgin Red Room at London’s O2 Arena to fulfil this wish, which offers this experience with exclusive space for Virgin Red members to see their favourite music and comedy acts.

It's positioned at the centre where VIP concertgoers get the perfect view and won't miss a thing! Plus, there's the Virgin Red Room where you enjoy a drink from the bar.

Tickets start from 30,000 Virgin Points for two guests, which members can collect with Virgin Red’s 200+ partners, from train travel with Virgin Trains Ticketing to everyday spending with John Lewis & Partners, ASOS and M&S and many more.

For more information, visit the Virgin website.

From May 1: Visit the new Ikea Oxford Street store

Everyone's favourite Swedish furniture store is coming to Central London! That's right, the highly anticipated Ikea Oxford Street is opening its doors on May 1.

On display, there are different roomsets customers can explore that have been curated by Londoners, perfect for city living, while there are tonnes to choose from in the market hall, and if you're feeling peckish after all the shopping, you can stop off for some beloved meatballs at the 130-seater Swedish Deli.

Don't worry about carrying heavy furniture on the tube, as customers can order their furniture to be delivered to their home.

For more information, visit the Ikea website.

From May 2: Watch a show at Soho Theatre Walthamstow

Soho Theatre Walthamstow will open its doors on May 2, promising an eclectic and entertaining programme for theatre lovers.

The 1930s former Granada cinema has been transformed to include a 960-seat auditorium and studio spaces.

Expect an exciting line up to celebrate the opening as the inaugural programme includes new monthly comedy lineup show Neon Nights featuring Thanyia Moore, Sara Pascoe, Rosie Jones, Janine Harouni, Larry Dean, Catherine Bohart, Jin Hao Li, Olga Koch, Sindhu Vee, Tom Davis, Josh Pugh and Phil Wang.

For more information, visit the Soho Theatre Walthamstow website.





May 14-17: Fleet Street Literary Festival





The first ever Fleet Street Quarter Festival of Words - London's newest literary festival is set to take place this month.

During the four-day programme, attendees can expect various events spanning current affairs and journalism, fiction, screenwriting, and family and children’s events.

Speakers include Larry Lamb, Reeta Chakrabarti; Iain Dale; Jimi Famurewa; Mike Gayle; Ayesha Hazarika; Mick Herron; Simon Mayo; Kate Mosse; Jojo Moyes; Ben Okri; Melissa Thompson; and Jeremy Vine, while family programme will include an event with Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records.

For more information, visit the Fleet Street Quarter website.

May 16-18: Harry Styles' brand Pleasing "Express" pop-up in Covent Garden in partnership with Space NK

Calling Harry Styles fans!

The popstar's brand Pleasing is having a pop-up this week which features the new "Happy Accident" fragrance, which is available exclusively at Space NK.

The pop-up, which is free to attend, is open from 11am to 7pm on May 16th and 17th, and 11am to 6pm on May 18th, located at Covent Garden Piazza.





May 22: Stand Up for Ukraine comedy show starring James Acaster & more at The Clapham Grand

Have a good laugh for a good cause as comedians are joining forces for a fundraiser for Ukraine!

It's an all-star line up including James Acaster (Ghostbusters, Off Menu Podcast, Taskmaster), Maisie Adam (The Last Leg, Live at the Apollo, QI), Larry Dean (Live at the Apollo, Roast Battle, Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee), Rachel Parris (Live at the Apollo, Just A Minute, Austentatious), Slim (Live at the Apollo, Nine-Time Black British Comedian of the Year), Jessica Fostekew (QI, Live at the Apollo, Motherland), Daman Bamrah (Comedy Central, Lateish with Mo Gilligan), Dmitri Bakanov (Comedy Central) and MC Ben Van der Velde.

Money raised will go to the United 24 fund, directly providing humanitarian aid, medical care, military aid and the means to rebuild Ukraine.

For more information, visit The Clapham Grand website.





May 25: Watch the Monaco Grand Prix at the F1 Arcade

"It's the Grand Prix. I never miss the Grand Prix."

Watch the most iconic track in the calendar at the F1 Arcade, among passionate fans for the ultimate atmosphere to watch the Monaco GP - and you can put your racing skills to the test by driving the racing simulators.

For more information, visit the F1 Arcade website.

May 31 & June 1: Mighty Hoopla

Mighty Hoopla, "The UK's BIGGEST Pop Festival", is back!

Bringing pop to Brockwell Park, there is a star-studded line-up with performances from pop icon Kesha and noughties star Ciara headline, along with Kate Nash, Pixie Lott, Jojo, Loreen, Vengaboys, Erika Jayne and a special surprise guest.

For more information, visit The Mighty Hoopla website.





May 31: SWEAT Brat night club night with Heidi Montag special performance at The Clapham Grand

Described as "THE party if you wanna keep on dancing after Mighty Hoopla," The Clapham Grand's SWEAT - The Brat club night is not an event you want to miss.

The live performance line-up includes Heidi Montag, star of hit reality show The Hills and acclaimed singer who has had a recent musical renaissance, along with A’whora, Tete Bang, and Lloyd-Paul Dixon.

Expect tunes from Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, Rebecca Black, Shygirl, Kesha, Doechii, Kim Petras, Slayyyter, A.G. Cook, The Dare, Tate Mcrae, and Addison Rae.

For more information, visit The Clapham Grand website.

