GTA 6 LIVE: Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick reveals original release date before delay

Rockstar Games recently released trailer 2 for GTA 6 and it had the biggest video launch in history, with more than 475 million views in its first 24 hours across all platforms.

The studio also released loads of new screenshots, fresh artwork from the game and updated its website with more details from all of this continuously emerging thanks to online sleuths.

All this fresh content has sparked up loads of new theories, speculation and rumours.

It comes after Rockstar Games announced the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 and was given a specific release date 26 May 2026.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick reveals original release date before delay Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick revealed Rockstar's plans for the original release date in an interview with CNBC. He said: "It's a pretty short delay, it's less than six months, and generally when we announce a date certain, we're able to hit that date." With the revised release date for GTA 6 being May 26 2026, that means Rockstar had planned to release the game right at the end of November given the previous release window of Autumn 2025. Zelnick said he has no plans to play the game either, making clear he's not a gamer. "I don't play video games, I'm not the consumer in chief," he said.

Full story: Why release date was delayed officially revealed by Take-Two Take-Two has officially revealed why GTA 6 was delayed Rockstar Games Take-Two, the company that owns Rockstar Games, has officially revealed why GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to May 26 2026. The company is hosting an earnings call on May 15 where more information about GTA 6 is expected.

Ahead of the call, a comment from Take-Two said: "The ambition and complexity of GTA 6 is greater than any previous Rockstar title and the team is poised to release another astonishing entertainment experience that will exceed players' expectations." It seems the game has been delayed because of just how detailed it is and Rockstar did not want to rush it or cut anything out, with Take-Two confirming the game will be the studio's biggest ever title too. Read the full story here.

