Jesy Nelson fans think she nodded to Little Mix with names of twin baby girls

Jesy Nelson has given birth to twin baby girls, she announced on Instagram today (18 May).

Ever since she candidly opened up about being admitted to hospital with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) - a rare condition that can put one or both babies at risk - the world has been rooting for their safe arrival.

The singer took to Instagram to confirm that both girls are healthy, having been born at 31 weeks, and shared their names.

"So… Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31weeks plus 5 days. It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong! We’ve never felt more in love", she wrote, alongside snaps of her and boyfriend, Zion Foster, holding the new arrivals.





"Everybody meet Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster Born on 15.05.2025."

While her comments were flooded with messages of congratulations, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but noticed that baby Ocean seemingly had a nod to Jesy's former Little Mix bandmate, Jade, in her name.

"Wait...Jade?", one fan commented on X.

"If this means what I think it means", another chimed in.

The name Ocean itself traditionally symbolises new beginnings.

The reveal comes just days after fellow former Little Mix member Perrie Edwards said she "still cries" over the breakdown of their friendship.

However, Jade is also the name of Jesy's sister, so the baby's middle name is likely a tribute to their connection - although the singer hasn't confirmed the inspiration.

















Congratulations Jesy and Zion!

