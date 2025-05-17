Fans of singer, Chris Brown, are claiming to have applied for jobs at the prison where they believe he's being held following his arrest in Manchester, UK, this week.

The 36-year-old jetted into the city on Wednesday (14 May), one month before his world tour is due to begin, before being arrested in the early hours of Thursday (15 May) at The Lowry Hotel.

Police have confirmed that he has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, following an alleged assault at a London nightclub on 19 February 2023.





TikTok/Getty

"We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Chris Brown with one count of grievous bodily harm, contrary to section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861", said Adele Kelly, the deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS London North.

However, following an appearance in Manchester Magistrates Court, Brown has been remanded in custody where he will remain until 13 June - when he should already be several dates into his tour. His next court appearance will be in London, and he has not yet entered a plea.

But with fans now left in the dark about the future of his tour dates, some have taken to TikTok to share themselves applying for jobs at the prison they believe he's remanded in, or even trying to find out how to visit him behind bars.

While there's no confirmation that he's being held there, one user shared an application form for a job as a Custody Officer at HMP Forest Bank in Salford on the app.

"I'll work for free", one person wrote in the comments.

"Imagine the amount of job applications they're going to get", another added.

"Where do I sign?", someone else wrote.

In another video, one woman questioned if she'd be allowed to request visitation with the singer.

"Never been happier that I work in a prison", one comment read in response, while another tried to figure out how she could write to him.

It's not known where Brown is being held, nor if he'll be moved prior to his London hearing.

Why not read...

Chris Brown has so many clothes he builds 'department store' outside house

Did Chris Brown buy all the tickets for Quavo's empty tour?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking