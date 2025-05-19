Donald Trump Jr slammed over 'disgusting' post about Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis

Donald Trump Jr has been slammed for social media posts he made after former US president Joe Biden revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer.

On Sunday (18 May), Biden’s personal office announced that he has been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

Tributes have poured in from all sides of the political spectrum , with many sending their well wishes to the 82-year-old.

But, the son of current US president Donald Trump , Trump Jr has been slammed as “vile” for sharing a conspiracy theory about Biden and his health.

Trump Jr initially reposted a screenshot that urged putting “politics aside” and wished Biden a speedy recovery. He added: “Agreed 100%”.

It didn’t appear to last long though, as a few hours later, he posted a follow-up that appeared to both mock Biden’s wife Jill Biden, who holds a doctoral degree in education, and put forward unfounded claims of a cover-up.

He wrote: “What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five [sic] metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???”

Trump Jr’s post, which he pinned to the top of his feed, was in response to a screengrab from a doctor claiming that it was “highly likely” Biden was diagnosed while he was still president.

The insensitive post sparked a huge reaction online.

“1) Do you not understand the difference between an MD and an EdD 2) Evil cruel heartless little man,” someone wrote.

Another said: “One word: vile!”

One X/Twitter user said: “And of course, in addition to always proving what a detestable piece of scum he is, [Donald Trump Jr] displays how incredibly stupid he is by not understanding the difference between PhD and MD – of course both of those are way beyond his reach. Imbecile.”

The Republicans against Trump group wrote: “There’s no bottom for Don Jr. Truly despicable.”





Another commenter wrote: “I lost both of my parents to Cancer. This is disgusting and an insult to every patient and family dealing with this insidious disease. Grow the f**k up.”

Why not read…

Donald Trump Jr slammed as he taunts Zelensky over US-Ukraine support

Donald Trump's custom-built McDonald's truck for Middle East trip becomes an instant meme

Donald Trump’s four-word question to aide amid bill signing raises alarm bells

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings