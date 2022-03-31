A new angle of Jada Pinkett Smith's reaction to her husband Will slapping Chris Rock is being shared online - and it has divided opinion.

The clip was posted to TikTok then re-shared on Reddit, showing her from behind as Will returns to his seat following the on-stage altercation.

She appeared to chuckle at Rock's reaction, leading some to think that she - like many at home - first assumed it was a bit.

One person wrote: “She laughed like everyone else, so maybe she thought it was part of it too.”

Others thought it was strange that after such an intense moment, they didn't look at each other afterwards: “So strange that they stare straight ahead and don’t look at each other."

Another added: “If my spouse slapped anyone I'd definitely be exchanging some looks trying to see how they are etc.”

@305hoodhero Bet y’all ain’t see it from this Angle 😂 Watch Jada’s reaction!!! Staged or She just Psycho? 😂 🤔 #fyp #foryoupage #staged #oscars #willsmith #chrisrock

Smith's anger was provoked by a joke he made about Jada's lack of hair, and has become one of the most talked-about moments in pop culture.



The aftermath saw both Hollywood's stars and the public divided on the moment, and who they stand with.

Some people have pointed out that Jada's alopecia condition led her to rock a bald look, making Rock's gag inappropriate.

But others jumped to the defense of the comedian by sharing resurfaced clips where he discusses his upbringing where he suffered bullying and sexual assault. Others shared videos of Smith appearing to get angry during previous media appearances.

Another lesser-seen clip added to the debate - showing Chris Rock in the wake of the slap. He seemed completely taken aback in the moments afterwards while presenting the award for Best Documentary.

It’s not clear who he looks at in the crowd, but he turns and makes a nonplussed look to someone as the musician and director Questlove accepts the award for his documentary Summer of Soul.

In the days after the ceremony, Jada posted a motivational quote on her Instagram feed that said: "This is a season for healing and I am here for it."



The Academy said on Wednesday that is has begun "disciplinary proceedings" against Will, who won the award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard shortly after his outburst. Some have called for him to be stripped of the Oscar.

