Following Will Smith's infamous slap of Chris Rock at Sunday's Oscars, footage of Smith defending his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, is resurfacing, including a 2010 appearance on Spanish television show, El Hormiguero.

In the clip, Smith and his family are making an appearance on the show to promote Jaden Smith's new movieThe Karate Kid when host, Pablo Motos, and Smith begin bantering.

Motos starts by complimenting Pinkett-Smith saying, "You are so beautiful inside that I have forgotten how beautiful you are on the outside."

As the host is about to continue complimenting Pinkett-Smith, Smith holds up his hand and says, "Pablo, be careful with the words you use for my wife, okay!" in Spanish.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Motos backs away with his hands up and the two begin laughing along with the crowd. The host then praises Pinkett-Smith's success to which Smith says, "very good, very good," indicating the host has said the right thing.

The entire interaction is purely comical as the audience, Pinkett-Smith, Motos, and Smith laughs along.

Twitter user, Toni, posted the clip with the caption, "Will Smith already warned Pablo Motos of what could happen to him. #Oscars"

The interaction appears to suggest Smith and Motos were joking, as the host hugs Pinkett-Smith and high-fives Smith. But people have taken the interaction and ran with it given Sunday's events.

Any and all recorded footage of Smith defending Pinkett-Smith or pretending to be offended has recirculated the internet as if to foreshadow the events that unfolded on Sunday. Including a video of Smith slapping a prankster trying to kiss him back in 2012.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.