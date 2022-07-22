High School Musicalfans can't contain their excitement as Zac Efron made an appearance at Salt Lake Hgh School East, better known as East High.

On Friday (22 July), the actor took to his Instagram to share a new photo of the moment.

Fans are excited at the potential of Efron returning to his classic role as Troy Bolton in the Disney+ reboot of the popular Disney Channel Original Movie.

Efron can be seen sporting an all-black outfit as he raises a fist in the air.

He also captioned the post with a lyric from Simple Minds' classic song "Don't you forget about me," which plays over the credits in the film The Breakfast Club.

While the high school's actual name was printed over the entranceway, a giant banner read "East High 100 Years of Tradition."

Given the High School Musical reference, people immediately took to both the comments section of Efron's Instagram and Twitter with the hopes that he would put on his Wildcats jersey.

One person on Instagram wrote: "OMG, WHAT IS GOING ON HERE??? IS HE TRYING TO TELL US HE'S GOING TO BE IN A NEW HSM?!!!"

"Omg!!! Is this THE START OF SOMETHING NEW??" another added.

Others on Twitter said their day was made seeing the photo.

"No because Zac Efron posing in front of East High made my entire Friday," one added.

Someone else wrote: "SEEING THE PHOTO OF ZAC EFRON ON EAST HIGH. I CAN ONLY THINK, "ONCE A WILDCAT, ALWAYS A WILDCAT!"

See other reactions below.

Efron isn't the only East High alum to return.

In June, his co-star Vanessa Hudgensposted a video of herself at the front of the school.

It was also set to the tune of Troy and Gabriella's signature song, "Breaking Free."

With the new clips on social media, people are waiting to see if the two will make a return.

In a May interview with E! News, Efron said that he was open to that idea.

"My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens," he said.

Whether or not Hudgens and Efron make a comeback, Hudgens had passed along a symbolic torch to Olivia Rodrigowhen she interviewed the singer at the Met Gala.

Rodrigo plays Gabriella in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and says that they were "soul sisters."

