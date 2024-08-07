Zac Efron's swimming incident that resulted in hospitalisation has been revealed.

The actor was rushed to hospital on 2 August, with his representative calling it a "precautionary measure". The 36-year-old has since been released from the hospital and is said to be recovering well.

The rep did not detail the cause of the incident at the time, but TMZ has reported what happened behind the scenes.

The publication was informed that Efron ingested a large amount of water when he dived to the bottom of the pool.

TMZ were told that the star had a chest X-ray that confirmed the water was gone from his lungs and was later released.

Efron has since turned to Instagram with a snap of himself working out. "Happy and healthy – thanks for the well wishes," he penned.

Efron has previously lifted the lid on his desires to "disconnect" through nature to wind down from months of filming to find his "true self" again.

"When filming is done, I need to disconnect. Be out in nature and let the character drift out of me and I then find my true self again," the actor told The Rake magazine.

He added:"The best place for me to do that if not in nature is to be somewhere new. I think you need to re-engage with who you are before you head back and try to be with your friends and family."

He called his ability to travel the world and experience new cultures one of the "biggest blessings" in his life.

