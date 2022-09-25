Zayn Malik has quietly unfollowed ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid on Instagram following romance rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio. The former One Direction singer now follows just 24 people – half of which are fan accounts.

It comes after Hadid was spotted on a cosy date with the Wolf of Wall Street starafter US Weekly and PEOPLE reported that they were officially dating, describing it as casual.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that things seem to be heating up.

"Gigi and Leo are the real deal," the source said.



"They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other, things are going well between them, and they're both happy."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Photos of Hadid and DiCaprio surfaced at a fashion week afterparty in New York after he ended his four-year relationship with Camila Morrone.

Photos show the two sitting at a table and chatting together.

Malik and Hadid, who share a two-year-old daughter Khai, dated on-off for six years. They both parted ways last year after an alleged spat on 29 September between Malik and Hadid's mother, Yolanda.

Malik later released a statement on his Twitter in response to TMZ reports where he called the incident a "private matter."

Malik said in an effort to "protect" his daughter, he agreed to "not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."



He continued: "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press."





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

