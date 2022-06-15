A rumour about Zendaya being pregnant with Tom Holland's baby has set the internet ablaze.

A recent viral trend has tricked people on TikTok and crossed over to other social media platforms, leading to a wave of memes and jokes on Twitter, with many believing the ruse.

On TikTok, people are getting Krissed as faux stories about Zendaya and Tom Holland are being shared before a singing Kris Jenner pops up on the screen to troll the viewer and confirm that it was fake.

Talk of the Spider-Man: No Way Home couple announcing their pregnancy, calling it quits or getting engaged were announced before the Kardashian momager appeared onscreen. She can be seen dancing to a sped-up version of "Lady Marmalade."

@1lovefictionalmen end of an era #tomholland #tomholland2013 #zendaya #zendayacoleman #tomandzendaya #tomdaya

However, the confirmation that the rumours were made up hasn't stopped some people from believing it over on Twitter.

Tweets openly asking, "Wait, Zendaya is pregnant," and "NO, LIKE ZENDAYA IS ACTUALLY PREGNANT? OMG, RIHANNA AND ZENDAYA WASSUP."

People also reacted to the "news" on Twitter with messages of fake congratulations for the Dune actress with videos including their real emotions—particularly devastation or anger.

One person wrote: "Zendaya only got pregnant to make me jealous tbh," was a theme repeated by several users."

It was followed up with a picture of a man sitting in his underwear in a chaotically messy bedroom.

Another posted a video of a musical singer and Fast & Furious actor Tyrese crying and saying, "Congratulations, oh my god."

Somewhere between these posts on TikTok to going onto Twitter, the prank became a rumour, which then became fact, then jokes for many.

The TikTok videos also showed mock-up Instagram posts by Zendaya's account. Some showed videos of a hand with an engagement ring.

But after all the commotion, Zendaya took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (15 June) to address people "making up stuff for no reason."

"See now, this is why I stay off Twitter…" she wrote.

"Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly."

She added: "Anyway, back to filming 'Challengers.'"

