Gen Z are seemingly finding new ways to have fun, and who can blame them? They're the latest generation to dominate headlines, a rite of passage each age group seems to endure.

Millennials had their turn, of course. We were mocked for our alleged obsession with avo on toast and told it was the reason we’d never own homes.

Now, it’s Gen Z in the firing line: accused of going through a 'sex recession', panicking over filling up their cars, and teaching the rest of us what it means to be shrekked.

Their latest move? Ditching their supposed 'soft clubbing' era and turning things up a notch (or three) by throwing full-blown wedding parties for their friends – a trend that's especially taking place in India.

The twist? No one’s actually getting married. It’s all just for fun.

There are no pretend ceremonies, no vows, no garland exchanges – just the parts of a wedding everyone actually looks forward to.

In recent months, these faux wedding parties have been on the rise. Pooja, who attended a two-day fake wedding celebration in Delhi, told The Independent: "I had an expensive lehenga sitting in my cupboard from a cousin’s wedding. I would get stared at if I wore it at a nightclub, but it is literally the dress code here."

iStock

The conversation even swept Reddit, with many seemingly on board with the concept.

One Redditor called the idea "super fun," especially after hearing about a friend's speed dating event, which they described as "a type of function for singles where there’s no alcohol and play social games."

"A fake wedding party sounds like that, plus dancing and music. Like going out to a high-end nightclub with hopefully fewer obnoxious people. I’m weirdly down for a Filipino version of this," the penned.

Another person couldn't understand why anyone would criticise fake weddings, adding: "This sounds like fun and it's way less ridiculous than the themed parties we had at that age."

Meanwhile, a third is already planning one of their own: "If I'm not married by 40 then I plan on making my 40th a Wedding to Myself. Yes, it's crazy, but weddings shouldn't be gate-kept. I should be able to have a day like that too. And at least I know there won't be as much drama as a normal wedding."

Whether it's for love, friendship, or just a reason to wear that outfit again, the fake wedding trend might just be the celebration everyone deserves.

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.