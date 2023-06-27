Mark Zuckerberg has denied that he contacted UFC legend Chael Sonnen to confirm he wanted to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300.

The former fighter claimed that he wanted to make the touted bout a part of the event, which is expected to take place in the next year.

However, Zuckerberg has reportedly denied he ever spoke to Sonnen.

Speaking on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Sonnen said he’d just got off the phone with the Meta CEO, adding: “Zuckerberg has told me that he has agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300.

“It was a very big deal. He kept bringing up the dates, because, ‘Elon could never say he has something to do. He could never say that he was busy.'”

Since then, a spokesperson for Zuckerberg has denied that this exchange happened, according to TMZ.

They did not, however, deny that the fight could potentially take place at UFC 300.

“I have confirmed with Mark that he did not call Chael Sonnen,” the spokesperson reportedly said.

UFC 300 is rumoured to be taking place in April or May next year.

The billionaires have verbally agreed to a fight after Musk said that he was “up for a cage match” after rumours emerged that the Meta boss was working on a Twitter rival.





Zuckerberg responded with a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption “send me location”.

UFC boss Dana White previously appeared on TMZ Live and explained that he’d spoken to both Musk and Zuckerberg and they were "absolutely dead serious" about the cage fight.

"There's no limit on what this thing can make," said White. "Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this."

