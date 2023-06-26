Mark Zuckerberg trainer warns Elon Musk that fight 'could go badly' for him

We recently looked ahead to the fight being touted between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk and predicted a comfortable win for the Meta CEO – and it turns out Musk thinks that could very well be the case.

The billionaires have verbally agreed to a fight after Musk said that he was “up for a cage match” after rumours emerged that the Meta boss was working on a Twitter rival.

Zuckerberg responded with a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption “send me location”, and his trainer has now spoken about his chances.

It looks like the fight could well happen, and Musk might be wise to take a word of warning.

MMA fighter Khai "The Shadow" Wu has been training with Zuckerberg since last year, and speaking to Forbes about the potential bout, he emphasised how dedicated the Meta CEO is to martial arts.

"I just go and train. I can only speak on how hard he works."

He added: “He works really hard. He's a really nice guy to be honest with you. I'm not sure how the fight will play out, so I don't want to speculate, but I'm like you, I'm like 'how crazy is this?'"

Wu went on to say Zuckerberg "shows up, trains hard, puts in the effort” and also described him as a "student of the game".

As Insider reports, Musk spoke to Bloomberg reporter Ashley Vance on a Twitter Space session, and admitted: “Well I haven’t started training yet. If it does happen I will train.”

Vance said that the fight “could go badly” as Zuckerberg “takes this stuff pretty seriously”.

Musk admitted “yeah that’s possible,” before saying that he thinks the fight still “might actually happen”.

