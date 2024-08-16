Activision gave a modding project a Cease and Desist Order which has resulted in a 2009 Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer mod for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered to be scrapped the day before it was due to launch.

Modern Warfare 2 is considered to be 'peak' Call of Duty by many, when the series was truly on top of its game and at its most fun and immersive to play.



The iconic title has had its campaign officially remastered by Activision but the same did not happen for its multiplayer mode which left a number of fans across the world disappointed.

H2M-Mod, a modding community, was working on a mod for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered so all of Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer could be played in that base game.

It would have included every map, mode, weapon and more - you name it, it was in there.

But H2M-Mod Tweeted an update the day before the mod was due to go live saying Activision had given the project a Cease and Desist Order which has resulted in it being scrapped "immediately and permanently".

H2M-Mod added: "We are complying with this order and shutting down all operations immediately and permanently."

A Cease and Desist Order is a document sent by one party to another to warn that it thinks an unlawful act is being committed (seemingly in this case, a copyright breach) and if it does not stop doing what it is doing, legal action will be taken.

As the base game of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered was needed to play the mod, the game skyrocketed in popularity on PC and Steam as players were ready it.

In reply to H2M-Mod's Tweet, a number of these players were devastated, with one saying it is "literally unbelievable" and "absolutely insane".

Another said it's "time for all of us to refund MWR on Steam" for those who bought the game ready for the mod.

One posted a meme of Sackboy looking sad while walking in the rain.

Another pleaded with Activision to not do this.

One user declared it a "sad day".

Another said "can't have nice things".

One asked: "Why not let the mod community just do their thing?"

Another said it's "sad af".

Content creators are devastated by the news too.

FaZe Apex was planning on creating a new channel for the mod and had a content schedule seemingly planned.

And another Call of Duty content creator apologised for not being able to deliver content they thought they would be able to.

