How to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remastered multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is considered to be 'peak' Call of Duty by many, when the series was truly on top of its game and at its most fun and immersive to play.



The 2009 release has had its campaign remastered but the same did not happen for its multiplayer mode which left a number of fans across the world disappointed.

Until now.

The very first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was remastered and released in 2016 and it has seen a huge resurgence in popularity on PC and Steam, skyrocketing into second on Steam's 'top sellers' list.

That's because a Modern Warfare 2 mod is being released for it using the game as its foundation.

The mod ports all of Modern Warfare 2 into Modern Warfare Remastered, including every map, mode, weapon and more - you name it, it's in there.

While the mod is free-to-play and download, Modern Warfare Remastered must be purchased on Steam to be able to access it which is why the game has surged in popularity.

It's reported gameplay that has been seen so far looks incredibly authentic and just like playing Modern Warfare 2.

The mod will be released on August 16 when it will be available to be downloaded, installed and played.

The Modern Warfare series has recently been remade and reimagined over the past few years, with the most recent title being Modern Warfare III which released in November 2023.

