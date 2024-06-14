Assassin's Creed Shadows developer hits out at Elon Musk 'feeding hatred'

A developer of Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows game has hit out at X / Twitter owner Elon Musk "feeding hatred" online.

Musk replied to a Tweet that asked "should Ubisoft delay Assassin's Creed Shadows in response to widespread backlash over the game's injection of DEI?"

DEI stands for diversity, equity and inclusion; Musk replied: "DEI kills art."

In an interview with Game File, first reported on by VGC, Assassin's Creed vice president and executive producer Marc-Alexis Cote has spoken out about it.

"That tweet generated emotions, that... The first thing I wanted to do was go back on X (Twitter) - that I had deleted - and just Tweet back," he said.

"And I just took a step back. I have a mindfulness app on my phone. And I did a bit of mindfulness to try to explore the emotions that this Tweet created.

"For me, Elon, it's sad, he's just feeding hatred. I had a lot of three word replies that came to mind."

Cote explained why he decided not to say anything back directly.

"By attacking someone like Elon... I will not convince people about our point of view as a team," he said.

"We've got a super-mysterious historical character from which not much is known about. And for us, it was what we want in Assassin's Creed.

"What Elon says is not the game that we’re building. People will have to play the game for themselves.

"I just hope and wish that people can keep an open mind about this and see the game for what it is. It's an Assassin's Creed game, and I believe the best one we've ever built."

