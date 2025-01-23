"GOTY worthy": Fans react to new Assassin's Creed Shadows story trailer and gameplay

Ubisoft showed off a story trailer for Assassin's Creed Shadows, which is releasing on March 20 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC after being delayed twice, and has been streaming official gameplay from the upcoming title.



The trailer showed a first look at the stories of the two main protagonists Naoe, a stealthy ninja, and Yasuke, a burly samurai, and how they intertwine along with more detail at the vision of feudal Japan it is set in.

Previews of the game have been published too and it seems there are encouraging signs.

Naoe and Yasuke can be switched between at any time during general gameplay with Naoe able to reach higher spots with Yasuke able to burst through barriers.

There's a new grappling hook feature and a new observe mechanic that allows objectives and objects of interest to be highlighted with loads more features being detailed too.

Fans have been reacting to the trailer reveal on social media and an official gameplay stream on Twitch.

One user said: "HOLY S*** LOOKS INSANE!"

"It's so beautiful," another said.

One said: "The story trailer tells me nothing, really."

"Looking good!" another said.

One said: "Assassin's Creed Shadows combat system is a BETTER version of Ghost of Tsushima combat system. Prove me wrong!"

"This story trailer is just phenomenal," another commented.

One said: "[It] looks absolutely amazing. Like GOTY worthy."

And another said: "Ubisoft might of actually cooked this time."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.