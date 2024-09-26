Assassin's Creed Shadows has been delayed by developer Ubisoft and a number of followers have called for the game to be cancelled altogether.



The title has already caused some to accuse Ubisoft of being 'woke' and 'disrespectful to Japanese culture' because one of the main characters, Yasuke, is the first ever recorded black samurai.

Elon Musk fed into comments from these people by saying "DEI kills art" with Assassin's Creed vice president and executive producer Marc-Alexis Cote hitting back at the comments in June.

Assassin's Creed Shadows was due to release on November 12 but this has now been pushed back to February 14 2025.

A statement from Cote said: "This is an ambitious addition to the franchise, a rich experience that can be lived through the eyes of two unique protagonists - but we realise we need more time to polish and refine the experience, pushing further some of our key features."

And a number of followers have since said Ubisoft might as well "cancel it".

One said they "still won't buy it".

Another said "Yotei got y'all shook" in reference to PlayStation announcing the follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima for next year.

"Just cancel it at this point, Ubisoft is cooked," one commented.

One said Ghost of Yotei "got you scared".

Another said Ubisoft is waiting "until the heat dies down".

"Just do us the favour and cancel it," another commented.

One called for Ubisoft to "redo the game".

Another posted a gif and said: "It's over."

There was support from some though as one said: "While I was really hyped to play it this November, this is always the right decision. Take your time and we will be there on Valentine's Day."

And another commented: "Hope the game ends up good regardless."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.