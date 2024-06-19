Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition news teased

News has been teased of an upcoming 20th Anniversary Edition of action adventure game Beyond Good & Evil.

The Ubisoft title first came out in 2003 on PS2, Xbox, Nintendo Gamecube and Windows.

The main protagonist in the title is Jade, an investigative reporter, martial artist and spy hitwoman working with a resistance movement to reveal an alien conspiracy.

The cult classic has been delisted on Steam ahead of an expected reveal of a remaster.

A note on the page said: "Notice: At the request of the publisher, Beyond Good & Evil is unlisted on the Steam store and will not appear in search."

Further details will be revealed by Ubisoft during the Limited Run Games Showcase on June 20 at 7pm BST.

It would be 21 years since the game first released.

The bio for Beyond Good & Evil on Steam said: "Play as Jade, a young investigative reporter and expose a terrible government conspiracy. It is up to you and your loyal pig friend Pey'j to save your planet and its inhabitants.

"For centuries, the planet Hillys has been bombarded by a relentless alien race.

"Skeptical of her government's inability to repel the invaders, a rebellious action reporter named Jade sets out to capture the truth.

"Armed with her camera, dai-jo staff and fierce determination, she discovers shocking evidence leading to a horrific government conspiracy and is forced to battle an evil she cannot possibly fathom."

A sequel, Beyond Good & Evil 2, was revealed but there has been little news of it since the last trailer for it dropped in 2017.

It's reported to be the game with the longest ever development period.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings