Backbone's latest limited edition controller is, for me, unmissable - here's why

Phone controller manufacturer Backbone's latest limited edition model in direct collaboration with PlayStation, in my genuine opinion, is simply unmissable as it crosses two things I absolutely love.

Backbone teamed up with Kojima Productions to release a limited edition Death Stranding 2: On the Beach controller and there are only 1,350 of them available.

It's the PlayStation Edition of the Backbone One with a design drawing from the colours of the world of main protagonist Sam Bridges and Drawbridge, the company he works with in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

There was previously a Death Stranding version of the Backbone One but that was for the standard controller, not the PlayStation edition.

Each Death Stranding 2 controller has a collectible case with each one individually numbered along with a collector's tag.

The limited edition Backbone x Death Stranding 2: On the Beach controller / Jake Brigstock, indy100 & The Independent

Backbone One controllers can be used with cloud gaming services such as PS Remote Play, Game Pass, Apple Arcade, GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, PC and more. They can also be used to play games natively too. Backbone also recently released a pink Pro model.

I've been lucky enough to be hands-on with the latest Backbone One limited edition controller and it's quite simply fantastic.

I already have a huge place in my heart for Backbone controllers as I previously had to travel a lot for work and frequently stayed away from home at least couple of nights per week but being a gamer, having one of these meant I could play the games I wanted to much more easily, both while travelling and where I was staying.

I don't travel as much now yet still use mine just as much either when I'm at home and want to be curled up on the sofa or in bed.

The box the controller comes with / Jake Brigstock, indy100 & The Independent

Being a huge fan of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, for me personally, this is an unmissable crossover, especially as I've already picked out the title as my Game of the Year.

I said: "Let’s cut to the chase. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is a masterpiece. It has the perfect recipe of an unforgettable story, genuinely jaw-dropping visuals and gameplay that’s unique and innovative.

"This game unexpectedly swept me off my feet with just how good its story, gameplay, visuals and tone are, leading me to award it the accolade of game of the year 2025."

The controller inside the box / Jake Brigstock, indy100 & The Independent

The limited edition Death Stranding 2: On the Beach controller is on sale on the Backbone website and Best Buy Drops now.

