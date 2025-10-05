What is 2025 Game of the Year? Critics and gamers completely disagree

The highest rated games of the year for 2025 so far have been shared on social media and gamers do not agree with what critics have as number one.

Culture Crave posted a graphic showing the top 12 rated new releases from this year according to MetaCritic scores. In the top spot is Hades II, closely followed by Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Blue Prince.



But the user score shows a very different picture.

According to that, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is by far and away in the top spot with 9.7, with Donkey Kong Bananza and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds sitting some way together behind that in joint second on 9.1.

In fact, according to the user score, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the best game of all time, sitting well above a cluster of games rated 9.3.

The MetaCritic scores were recently posted into the Gaming Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One user noted: "MONSTER TRAIN 2 IN TOP 12 LESGOOOO!!!!!!"

Another commented: "Insane games and insane year for gaming. I wish I had more time to go over all of them."

"In the name of Hades, I accept this list," a third said.

A fourth declared: "God Kingdom Come 2 is good."

And a fifth commented: "Blue Prince is absolutely exquisite and I'm so happy it got the recognition it deserves."

