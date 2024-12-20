Battlefield 3 has never looked better with stunning remaster

Battlefield 3 is regarded by many fans of the EA first-person shooter franchise to be the best entry in the series.



The video game released to critical acclaim in 2011 on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC.

It had a single-player campaign set in the near future at the time of 2014 with, of course, a popular multiplayer mode that's still played by a number of people on PC.

EA shut down the servers for the game on all consoles on 7 November but the single-player campaign can still be played.

And now, Battlefield 3 has never looked better with a remaster - of sorts.

There's a mod that can be downloaded for PC called 'Reality Mod'.

"BF3: Reality Mod is a Battlefield 3 modification with focus on team play, communication and combined arms," its website said.

"It's set in the real world starting from the end of the Cold War to modern day conflicts."

To install it, a licensed and up-to-date version of Battlefield 3 with all DLC is needed.

The game must be installed and launched at least once with the Venice Unleashed Client downloaded after that.

The mod site then says to create a Venice Unleashed Client account, link this to an Origin account, join a Reality Mod server of choice and start playing.

There's also a Discord if players need support in setting it up.

The mod cannot be downloaded to consoles.

