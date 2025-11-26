Battlefield 6: How you can play for free for a week

Battlefield 6 is available to all for a week as a free trial - here's everything you need to know and what you need to do to play.



To get started, there is no specific 'free trial' option on any of the storefronts Battlefield 6 is available on. The free trial is accessed by downloading Battlefield REDSEC, the free-to-play portion of the game. All REDSEC progress carries across into the multiplayer component and vice versa.

After you've installed and downloaded it, as well as the usual REDSEC modes, there will be the option in multiplayer to play different modes across three maps, which are Blackwell Fields, Eastwood and Siege of Cairo.

There is a newcomer specific playlist called Initiation Breakthrough, where players can learn about that mode, what to expect and try it out, with Conquest and Escalation also available alongside Sabotage and Team Deathmatch.

The free trial does not contain the full Battlefield 6 game but progress will carry over to the full game if players decide to purchase it.

The free trial has already started and finishes on Tuesday (2 December) at 12pm GMT (7am ET / 4am PT).

Battlefield 6 has been smashing all kinds of records since its launch on 10 October / Battlefield Studios, Electronic Arts

Battlefield 6 has had a commercially successful launch: it's the best selling game of 2025 physically and digitally, the best selling Battlefield ever, had the highest one-month US sales figures for one month in three years and sits as the best selling game on Xbox and PC in 2025 and second on PlayStation, only behind NBA 2K26, according to global market research and technology company Circana.



Byron Beede, general manager of Battlefield, said: "We are extremely proud of what our amazing teams at Battlefield Studios have accomplished and tremendously excited about the community's passion as we continue to build Battlefield for and with our fans.

"The launch of a free trial for Battlefield 6 is the perfect opportunity for new players to have the All Out Warfare experience that millions of players around the world are raving about."

Battlefield 6 is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

