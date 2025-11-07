Battlefield 6 brilliant viral moment shows leaf blocking view while aiming down sights

Games continue to consistently get ever more realistic and there's a Battlefield 6 video that's going viral showing off a brilliant case of that.

Battlefield 6 is a return to the series roots from Electronic Arts (EA) who was looking to recapture the magic from what was considered the golden era of Battlefield in the days of Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4 and it seems to have done that.

Streamer FaZe Scope has been streaming gameplay and a brilliant viral moment shows him aiming down the sights of his sniper - only for a leaf to blow onto his scope and completely obstruct his view.

FaZe Scope's reaction is hilarious as he can't quite believe what happened as he was lining up an enemy before then taking cover in sheer disbelief.

The video from FaZe Scope on X / Twitter has got 6.9m views at the time of writing and is continuing to climb. He saw the funny side of it in the comments, saying "literally my best clip ever".

It was reposted into the Battlefield Subreddit and it's going down well on there too with a number of gamers having their say about it in the comments.

One declared: "That's it, Battlefield is the most realistic shooter ever."

"What in the actual f***?" another exclaimed. "This level of detail is insane o.O"

A third commented: "'I'm not even mad' moment right there lmao."

"This the best video of Battlefield 6 lol," a fourth said.

And a fifth shared: "The little pause as he's processing what's blocking his scope sends me."

Battlefield 6 is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.



