We're not saying au revoir to Emily Cooper just yet, as Emily in Paris has been renewed for a sixth season by Netflix.

"Home sweet home, Emily in Paris is returning for Season 6!" the official Netflix account announced with Lily Collins, who plays Emily, virtually blowing out a number '6' candle on top of a croissant with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

This news comes after Season 5 of the comedy-drama series was released on Netflix last month (December 18).

Here is everything you need to know about Emily in Paris Season 6:

What happened in Season 5?

Netlfix

In case you need to a catch up, Emily in Paris Season 5 saw Emily turn down Marcello's (Eugenio Franceschini) offer to join him at Muratori.

His suggestion came after his successful solo design debut in Venice resulted in his not-so-easy-to-please mother, Antonia (Anna Galiena), offering complete control of his family’s historic cashmere business located in the quiet village of Solitano.

But we all know Emily loves the city life, as we see her return to her busy Parisian career.

Meanwhile, Mindy (Ashley Park) gets engaged to her on-again, off-again boyfriend Nicolas de Léon (Paul Forman)after her proposes in Venice, but another man is competing for Mindy's affections as Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) tells her she's making a “big mistake.”

Then there's Emily's ex, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who gets a new chef job on a yacht and has some holiday, so what does he do? Knowing Emily and Marcello are over, he invites Emily to join him on his boss’s yacht in Greece.

But the question is... what will Emily do?

What can fans expect in S6?

Seasons four and five saw Emily venture around Rome, Italy, and so perhaps there could be more European destinations as the backdrop in future seasons, according to the show's creator, Darren Star.

“There’s a lot of places I’d love to visit. But I think the show organically [follows] the storyline,” Star said at a press conference last month. “The show is Emily in Paris. It’s never going to permanently leave its home base. But if I can take the audience on a journey somewhere else, I would love that … [It’s] fun to think about.”

Given that Season 5 ended on a cliffhanger as to whether Emily will join Gabriel, could Season 6 start with Emily in Greece?

Or could we see Emily decline Gabriel's offer for a solo adventure somewhere else - how about Emily in Amsterdam, Emily in Berlin, Emily in Copenhagen?

Social media reaction to Season 6 confirmation

Since Netflix confirmed Emily in Paris will be returning for a sixth season, social media users have been sharing their thoughts on the news, with there being some mixed reactions.

Meanwhile, for next season, some fans are rooting for Emily and Gabriel to get back together and predict that Emily in Greece will be a thing...

One person said, "EVERYBODY WANTED TO KNOW WHAT I’D DO IF I DIDN’T WIN…. I GUESS WE’LL NEVER KNOW."









"When does her visa expire," a second person asked.





A third person shared, "I LOVE THIS SHOW SO MUCH MAY IT NEVER END."













"Idc if ppl hate her with Gabriel, give me back my OG couple," a fourth person commented.









Someone else added, "If Gabriel isn’t endgame for Emily I’m gonna say season 6 of Emily in Paris will be a failure in my eyes."









"Emily in Greece incoming," another person posted.





"Emily in Greece next season lol."





"Emily in Paris will go on with its nonsense for at least 15 seasons and I’ll watch every one," one user shared.

When can we expect Season 6 to be released?

Season 5 was released on Netflix on December 18, and there has not yet been confirmation on when Season 6 will be released - after all, it's just been announced, and filming hasn't even taken place yet.

So we'll just have to keep our eyes peeled!

Elsewhere from Indy100, Emily in Paris fans beg Netflix for a Sylvie spin-off, and Emily in Paris fans are ‘skipping’ past one 'cringe' scene in season 5.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.