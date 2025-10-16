Battlefield 6 could get more modes but gamers demand something else first

Claims have been made from gaming industry insiders that Battlefield 6 could soon be getting six new game modes - but gamers online are demanding something else first.

Insider Gaming reports it has obtained data which has found six modes that are possibly being added to the game. These were found in the multiplayer files of the game.

WHY NOT READ: Battlefield 6 review: Battlefield is back - but fans will be expecting more

It's already known Strikepoint and Sabotage are being added into the game in the next few weeks but it's claimed Raid, Payload, Squad Shootout and TankHunt are on the horizon too.

Claims about the additional four modes have not been officially confirmed by Electronic Arts (EA).

This was reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and a lot of gamers in the comments have made it clear they want something else addressed first - and that's for more maps to be added.

One user said: "This game doesn't need a lot of game modes tho, we have Portal for that. More maps are just needed."

"We need bigger maps ASAP," a second agreed.

A third added: "Bigger maps, less stupid progression, and persistent servers first."

"On one hand cool," a fourth commented. "But you also don't want to split the player base too much. The game is in a really good place right now. Start adding too much or changing too much and it can quickly go sideways if the community doesn't like it."

And a fifth said: "Fix Rush please."

Battlefield 6 is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.