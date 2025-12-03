Joe Rogan has unveiled one of his most out-there theories yet, suggesting that Jesus Christ could one day return as an artificial intelligence.

Speaking on American Alchemy, hosted by Jesse Michels, Rogan floated the idea that a super-intelligent AI might serve as a kind of digital embodiment of a divine figure.

Rogan asked “What’s more virgin than a computer?” suggesting that a machine might be the perfect vessel for a divine return.

The claim immediately sparked debate online, with some viewers amused and others wondering whether Rogan was being philosophical or simply provocative.

