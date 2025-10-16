Pokemon Legends: Z-A - Watch what happens when you leave Lumiose City

A viral video shows what happens when trainers try to leave Lumiose City for good in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

The game is now available worldwide with screenshots and videos already flooding the internet showing what people have been experiencing in the latest Pokemon title so far.

There's a viral video on X / Twitter shared by @OoCPokemon that shows what happens if trainers try to leave for good.

WHY NOT READ: Pokemon Legends Z-A full Pokedex leaked online and gamers all say same thing

The video shows the player's trainer heading to the train station and upon reaching it, is told there is a train that's bound for the airport.

The player is then asked three times if they're absolutely sure they want to leave, even being actively encouraged to stay, saying they will be leaving their friends behind and there is lots of "unfinished business" in Lumiose City.

After saying yes each time, the trainer's expression changes from happy to stern before fading to black and cutting to a scene of the trainer walking towards the station ticket barriers.

A message then comes up that says: "You boarded the train bound for the airport. This is really it - adieu, Lumiose City..."

However the video cuts out before showing what happens next.

In the comments, @OoCPokemon added: "You CAN leave Lumiose City but the game's sheer will and power will force you back into the city by saying 'oh damn you slept on the bench, how strange' 💀"

Sure enough, there are a few different videos on YouTube that prove this to be true, including the one embedded below.

The trainer wakes up on a bench with a message that says: "How strange! You must have nodded off here on the bench."

The trainer then gets up and is back in Lumiose City once more.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set in Lumiose City where an urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokemon.

Each night, battle zones appear and allow trainers to compete in real-time battles from dusk until dawn as part of the Z-A Royale competition.

Bonus card challenges add another layer of strategy as trainers try to climb from Rank Z to Rank A. By day, wild zones offer opportunities to catch and train Pokémon in preparation for the Z-A Royale.



Trainers may also see Pokemon undergo Mega Evolution, a powerful transformation that goes beyond standard Evolution, altering a Pokemon's appearance and, in some cases, their type.

Players can test their skills against friends or trainers around the world in the Z-A Battle Club, where up to four trainers can face off at once, locally or online, in real-time battles.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is out now on Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch.



Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.