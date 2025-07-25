Elon Musk says he’s bringing back Vine 'in AI form' - and people aren't happy

Remember the Vine days? Elon Musk says he's bringing it back.

The popular video app had its heyday in the mid-2010s, where users would post 6-second-long looping clips and birthed some of the most popular content creators of the time that still have a following to this day, such as Logan Paul, Shawn Mendes, and Liza Koshy.

After launching in 2013 and becoming beloved among users, Twitter (which acquired the app in 2012) announced that Vine would be discontinued due to its inability to monetise and advertise the channel and retain creators, plus Twitter was experiencing financial challenges too.

Twitter would then go on to become X, when Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk acquired the platform in October 2022 for $44 billion (although he did try to back out of the deal at one point).

Almost three years on, and it seems the billionaire is feeling nostalgic about the app of the past as he took to X to declare, "We're bringing back Vine, but in AI form."









And immediately everyone shared their discontent are Musk's attempt to revive the platform, especially with an AI format.









"AI can't do this," and shared the "Anybody tell you look like Beyonce" vine.





A third person made their feelings know with the "We're gonna kill you dawg," Randy Jackson meme.

Following this post, Musk hasn't given any further details as to what we can expect from this new version of Vine nor a release date, so we'll have to keep our eyes peeled.

It's not the first time Musk has mentioned bringing Vine back, as he previously hinted at the prospect after he bought Twitter back in 2022, and sources told Axios at the time that Musk instructed Twitter engineers to work on a Vine reboot.

He also tested the waters in a public poll on X in April 2024, and the results were that nearly 69.6 per cent of respondents voted in favour of rebooting Vine.

"Bring back Vine?" he simply wrote, in the polls which got 2,262,946 votes

