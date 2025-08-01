Battlefield 6 developer reveals Classes will result in a major change for players

A Battlefield 6 developer has given more detailed insight into exactly how Classes will work in the upcoming game and how they will have a significant impact on gaining XP and progression.

On the official Battlefield social media account, it was confirmed there will be both open and closed weapons for Classes. There are four Classes that return, which are Assault, Engineer, Support and Recon.

Each Class has a specific focus along with a Signature Weapon that best suits each one, such as assault rifles for Assault and sniper rifles for Recon, along with added benefits for sticking to the loadouts each Class is designed for.

However weapons and loadouts are not locked to each Class, meaning players can still choose any weapon or loadout combination for each Class if they want to.

But how will that work and what incentive do players have to stick to specific Class loadouts? Fear not, Fasahat Salim, design director at Criterion, explained this all to indy100.

He said: "If you stay within the traditional arsenal of whatever that Class is, you'll get XP and progression at the normal rate, but if you step outside of that, bringing in weapons that are not traditional to that Class, your rate of XP and progression will reduce.

"You're still making progress but it will be at a slower rate.

"It's that kind of stuff where we've worked with the community to really understand how best we do this. There's a lot going on there and Classes are very much there in the form people expect them to be but it's the best of both worlds."

So players will have the freedom to choose what they want but are encouraged to stick to more traditional Class loadouts.

Salim added this approach has been taken to try and cater to Battlefield fans both new and returning to give them more creativity and freedom in how they want to experience the game.

"A big part for us was staying true to the things that people find valuable but not losing the opportunity to allow people to express themselves which is a theme we've tried to pursue," he said.

"We want Class specific loadouts, we want Class specific weapons, and that's there, it's the essence of what Battlefield is, but we need that sweet spot with creativity.

"It's like a balance, how can we allow players to fulfil the fantasy they want while also giving them the freedom to be creative if they choose to and express themselves in ways a regular loadout doesn't?

"If there's a weapon players don't feel comfortable with but want to play as a specific Class, there's the option to change that. No-one is going to stop you from doing that. That's your choice."

Battlefield 6 launches on 10 October on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.



