Nvidia 'reviving' RTX 3060 splits gamers on 'downgrading' and 'price'

Nvidia is claimed to be reviving its RTX 3060 GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) and fans are divided about it on social media, with some saying it's a "downgrade" to what's already out there and others saying it doesn't matter if it means key components are available.

GPU is a specialised electronic circuit that generates images for display. It's basically the component that gives smooth, high-quality visuals and was originally built for games, videos and 3D graphics. It's absolutely essential in consoles and PCs to allow games to run visually as intended.

However GPUs can also be used to increase the rate at which artificial intelligence (AI) models learn and with tech companies buying these components to build huge AI data centres, which has also led to shortages and price hikes in RAM (Random Access Memory) and storage, it's previously been reported Nvidia is one of the companies that could significantly raise the price of its flagship GPU, the RTX 5090, which would price out a lot of gamers.

Now, there's a new claim on social media from a renowned hardware leaker that Nvidia's RTX 3060 may actually "come back".

hongxing2020 posted on X / Twitter that this component may release again at some stage in the first quarter of 2026.

Nvidia stopped manufacturing RTX 3060 towards the end of 2024 around three years after it started.

Although it's not as powerful as Nvidia's 40 or 50 series GPUs, it is significantly more affordable and could offer those gamers who may be priced out of more powerful hardware a genuine alternative again.

To be clear, this has not been officially confirmed and remains rumour at this time.

But the claims were reposted in the hardware Subreddit with gamers divided in the comments, with some saying it's a "downgrade" on what has previously been available to them and other countering it doesn't matter as long as they can actually get the components they desire.

One said: "Manufacturing a five-year-old GPU still. That's insane."

A second commented: "The great regression has begun. We've peaked guys. It's all backwards from here."

"Downgrading is the new model: scraps and leftovers," a third agreed.

But a fourth countered: "The price is important, nothing else matters."

And a fifth said: "If true, this better not be sold for more than $100."

To be clear, it's not officially known if Nvidia will raise the price of RTX 5090 or will start to manufacture RTX 3060 again and both remain rumours at this time until anything official is announced.

