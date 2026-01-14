Battlefield 6 Season 2 release date delay isn't going down well with gamers

Battlefield Studios has confirmed Battlefield 6 Season 2 has been delayed with Season 1 extended and the announcement of this hasn't gone down well at all.

Season 1 will now run until Season 2 starts on 17 February with an extension update releasing on 20 January. This will include new weekly challenges, a Bonus Path and a continuation of existing Battle Pass until the start date of Season 2.

Battlefield Studios said the change has been made to "allow extra time to further develop and refine Season 2 as a result of community feedback", according to a release.

Developers also posted the news in the Battlefield Subreddit and said: "That launch included a commitment to providing monthly content-rich updates for our players." They also described Season 1 as "packed".

But on the thread, while fans don't seem to have too much of an issue with Season 2 being delayed to implement player feedback, they do have issue with Battlefield Studios' stance that Season 1 has been "packed" full of fresh new content and there hasn't been more "transparency" about what will actually change.

In the comments, one said: "I appreciate any updates and I respect that you certainly do not want to divulge information that is not confirmed. That being said, the lack of information on the technical state of the game and where things are going is a bit discouraging, when Season 1 was supposed to end in a few weeks. Certainly by now your team has locked in, at the least, a rough idea of what content will be in Season 2 and what technical fixes and improvements will be in the forthcoming patches. I, and I believe the broader community, would greatly appreciate more transparency."



A second commented: "Wtf is that teaser."

"I'm ok with delaying Season 2 but ngl it's a bit concerning that they consider Season 1 'packed' and 'content-rich'," a third added.

A fourth asked: "When will we get actual details of the fixes and improvements? An extra three weeks is pretty brutal as it is, but having something substantial to look forward to might make it a bit less painful."

"I'm just happy that I can complete the Season 1 Battle Pass," commented a fifth. "I can't justify getting the later seasons though. Way too much of a time commitment."

