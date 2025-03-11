The best 100 video games of all time: 40-21

From the best selling game of all time to a game that delivered one of the most iconic early viral moments in gaming, these are our picks of the best video games ever from number 40 to 21.

40. Minecraft

The sheer scale of Minecraft is mind-boggling and testament to the countless hours of enjoyment gamers around the world have had with it. It's such a great tool for creativity and is the best selling video game of all time for a reason.

39. Gran Turismo

A compelling career mode, brilliant graphics for the time, excellent soundtrack (the number of times indy100 blasted 'As Heaven Is Wide' by Garbage and 'Lose Control' by Ash as kids trying to smash a personal best can't be underestimated) and the wide range of race track and model options all helped make Gran Turismo an instant classic of the genre and set the bar for games that followed.

38. The Sims

It's a series that stands the test of time and is still enjoyed by millions and millions of people around the world, but The Sims in 2000 was the first entry and captured the imagination of so many people who wanted to live out their ambitions and fantasies.

37. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim is an iconic fantasy role-playing game because of the freedom it gives the player in this huge sandbox. It has a beautifully brilliant and varied location and is still played by a lot of people today thanks to the huge amount of cool mods there have been.



36. Tomb Raider 2

Tomb Raider 2 is the best Lara Croft game. It was such an improvement over the original and had brilliant level design as well as the introduction of vehicles and the mansion. Sorry Winston...



35. World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft has been around for two decades now and it's easy to see why. The massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) has great controls, a brilliant world, loads of fun quests to get stuck into and it's been incredibly well developed through the past 20 years. LEEEEEEROOOOOY JENKIIIIIIINS! Dammit Leeroy... (If you don't know, check out the video below.)

34. Pokemon Silver / Gold / Crystal

A potentially controversial take but Pokemon Silver / Gold / Crystal for Game Boy Color stands out as the best Pokemon entries because it took what the first generation did so well and built incredibly on it. Johto is a brilliant area to explore and who can forget that moment when they found out Kanto is included as well? A true core gaming memory.

33. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Who doesn't love Mario Kart? Except for when you're leading by half the circuit before being blue shelled, red shelled, blue shelled again, struck by lightning causing you to fall off the track and then hit by Bullet Bill to finish 10th at best... Anyway, it's the class leading arcade racing game that can be enjoyed by all ages.

32. The Last of Us Part II

This is a highly divisive game but indy100 really enjoyed it because it was a sequel Naughty Dog made on its own terms, taking huge risks and not just delivering a second The Last of Us game for the sake of it. It refined the gameplay, built an even more intense world and had so many twists that those who managed to enjoy it spoiler free were left stunned. It just lacked that bit of light relief the first game had as this is an almost exclusively grim tale. But a brilliant one. There, we said it.

31. Shadow of the Colossus

A game with quite a thin story but it pushed innovation with each monster encounter being a boss fight puzzle that players have to work out. Its design is among some of the best in gaming, along with the atmosphere created too.

30. Batman: Arkham City

If Batman: Arkham Asylum laid the foundations of what superhero games could be like, Batman: Arkham City took that to new heights with an incredible world to explore, an dark atmosphere that's maintained throughout, brilliantly varied combat and loads of options to complete missions.

29. Bloodborne

One of the best and most popular Soulslike games ever, Bloodborne went down so well with its dedicated player base with a quicker form of combat for games in that genre with a story revealed through exploration. It has a brilliant aesthetic, superb gameplay and although it doesn't have the biggest variety of weapons, each feels incredibly unique. Can someone please make a remaster, remake or sequel happen?

28. Final Fantasy XIV

This may be a controversial take but indy100 believes it is the best MMORPG of all time. It had a very rocky start, so much so that Square Enix basically decided to start it from scratch again, but now offers the most stunning stories and visuals in the genre with excellent gameplay and quests too.

27. Halo 3

The second Halo entry on the list, Halo 3 really perfected everything the series had built to this point. The campaign was strong, bringing a satisfying ending to the trilogy, online multiplayer was starting to peak when it released on the Xbox 360 in 2007 and it has one of the most iconic box arts of all time.

26. Doom

A highly influential game on this list, 1993's Doom pushed the boundaries in so many ways, specifically in terms of what first-person shooters could do, bringing us revolutionary graphics for its time and laying the foundations for players to enjoy networked multiplayer matches.

25. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

A unique role-playing game experience, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion had an excellent world, exploration and quest design. The game does have some flaws and bugs but uniquely this makes up part of the game's charm.

24. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves pushed the boundaries of what was possible on the PS3 in 2009. A game with a brilliant story, brilliant characters, fantastic level design and top notch writing throughout. To this day, the train section remains one of the most blockbuster moments in gaming.

23. God of War (2018)



The 2018 reboot of God of War took the series in an unexpected direction, focusing much more on the personal relationship between father Kratos and son Atreus. There are still huge battles and big moments but the game offers such a rich story and satisfying gameplay experience.

22. Resident Evil 4 (2005)

The original or remake would not be out of place here but the 2005 release showed off innovative gameplay, a brilliant blend of horror and action and a strong story.

21. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Metal Gear Solid games are all great but MGS2: Sons of Liberty truly stands out because it completely messes with what players expect from a tactical espionage game and has a brilliant story, is well designed and has some great humour too.

This article was first published on February 28 2025.

